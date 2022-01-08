Home page politics

Karl Nehammer was infected with the corona virus – did this happen in a ski hut? (Archive photo) © Georges Schneider / Photonews.at / Imago Images

Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer was infected with the corona virus. A spokesman has now rejected speculation that this happened on a ski hut.

Vienna – Where did Karl Nehammer get infected with Corona? According to a spokesman for the Chancellor, the illness of the Austrian head of government from the ÖVP has nothing to do with a stay in a ski hut. A corresponding photo that was circulating on social media was already taken on December 29 in compliance with the 2G rule, it said on Saturday.

A week later, Nehammer was tested negative for the corona virus. “The infection took place after his return from vacation,” wrote Chancellor spokesman Daniel Kosak on Twitter. Nehammer tested positive on Friday. “The infection happened through a member of my security team,” said Nehammer on Twitter. He had no symptoms, said the Chancellor on ORF radio on Saturday. Thanks to a booster vaccination, the disease is harmless.

Coronavirus: Austria is sticking to the planned vaccination requirement

The ÖVP-Greens government will adhere to the Corona vaccination plan planned for February 1, despite the most recent critical voices, emphasized Nehammer. He does not want to rule out a vaccination bonus to increase the willingness to give protective injections.

More precise analyzes, however, have shown that money alone cannot convince vaccine skeptics. The Chancellor referred to the experiences of companies: Even with higher premiums, they could not record convincing vaccination successes. (cg with dpa)

