Gletscherbach in the Rauris Valley: The author on the way to the Hohe Sonnblick

The Hohe Sonnblick in the Hohe Tauern National Park is a popular destination for experienced mountaineers. But can beginners also make it to the top? Our author dared to climb a three-thousand-meter peak here for the first time.

D.the alarm goes off at four in the morning. Outside our van it is as dark as it can be in a hiking car park in the mountains just before dusk. After spooning some cereal and putting on my hiking boots, I turn off my headlamp. The starry sky on this clear late summer night is breathtaking.

For weeks I kept telling my friend Mathias that I really wanted to climb a three-thousand-meter peak this summer. Namely: my first three-thousanders. Although I’ve scratched the magic mark many times, I haven’t made it to this height yet.

The choice falls on the Hohen Sonnblick in the Rauris Valley, a 3106 meter high, imposing mountain in the Hohe Tauern. Mathias has already covered the 1600 meters of altitude from the parking lot to the summit many times. I owe it to him that we are on our way early in the morning.

Sunrise at the Hohe Sonnblick: There is a meteorological observatory and an alpine refuge on the summit Source: pa / EXPA / pictur

“Do I really want to go up there?” I ask myself as the peaks of the Goldberg Group begin to glow in the morning light around us. It still looks quite wide, the ridge over which the tour leads looks narrow and stony. The highest manned weather station in Austria, the Sonnblick observatory, sticks to the top of the summit of the same name like a Tibetan monastery.

Climb to the summit in the Hohe Tauern National Park

This mountain tour is marked as moderate to difficult in alpinists’ online forums. In addition to surefootedness and a head for heights, you need a lot of stamina. If I have everything, I think confidently at this moment, around eight hours before I will feel every muscle in my legs and several blisters on my feet.

also read

The gusty wind that accompanied us on the first two stages of the tour subsides when we arrive at almost 2700 meters. One last short break, then we scramble over the ridge towards the summit.

“Climbing” is what mountaineers call this hybrid form of hiking and climbing, when you walk over stony, steep paths, pushing yourself over and past boulders and there are hardly any safety devices: too difficult to hike relaxed, too easy to use climbing equipment to put on.

To the right of us, the massive north face of the Hohe Sonnblick slopes down towards the valley, to the left you can see the barren remains of the glacier, which has lost massive amounts of volume over the past 150 years and over which a demanding ski tour leads in the winter and spring months . Now our early start is also paying off, because we are still largely alone on the road and overcome the two insured places in the ridge without waiting.

View from the Hohe Sonnblick to the Grossglockner

When we arrive at the top of the observatory after five hours, the view is worth getting up early and scrambling. We look across to the Großglockner, the Hochkönig, the Gastein Valley and the glacial lakes.

“Well, how does your first three-thousand-meter peak feel?” Asks Mathias. Impressive! The tour and the landscape in the Hohe Tauern National Park are beautiful. The fact that I am at an altitude of over 3000 meters is almost irrelevant.

During our descent, about an hour and a half later, a small backwater will have formed. Many mountaineers want to take advantage of these last warm autumn days, because only when the snow has thawed next summer can you climb the Hohe Sonnblick again without skis on your feet.

Sarah Kringe toured Europe with her boyfriend in the VW bus and blogs thehappyroad.de.

also read

also read