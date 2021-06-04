I.n Austria, the publication of embarrassing chats prompted former Justice Minister Wolfgang Brandstetter to give up his function as constitutional judge. In the communications between him and a senior judicial officer, Christian Pilnacek, who is currently suspended, judgments of the Constitutional Court are criticized and disparaging remarks about individual supreme judges are exchanged – most of the remarks that have become known and offensive came from Brandstetter’s counterparts. Both also criticized the Economic and Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (WKStA). And both are close to the Chancellor’s ÖVP party.

Brandstetter held the office of Justice Minister from 2013 to 2017 and was proposed as constitutional judge by the then ÖVP / FPÖ government in 2018. This is a part-time job in Austria. Brandstetter runs a full-time law firm. In February it became known that prosecutors were investigating him and Pilnacek on charges of betrayal. In the course of this investigation, electronic devices were confiscated from both of them, from which the conversations that have now become public originate.

“Private conversation among friends”

The actual accusation of the law enforcement authorities is of course not affected by what has now become known. It says that Pilnacek had informed his former supervisor Brandstetter about an imminent search of the house of the Viennese real estate investor Michael Tojner, and Brandstetter had warned Tojner in turn. This is a school friend of Brandstetter and is represented by him as a lawyer.

Pilnacek has criticized the fact that he would have been able to refute the allegation against the investigators immediately if he had only been heard – instead, his devices were immediately confiscated. These data were then forwarded by the public prosecutor to the Ibiza-U Committee of the National Council, which requested them. From there they got into the media.

Brandstetter criticized the attacks that were now being carried out on the basis of the chats: “A private conversation among friends and public statements are completely different things.” The two had discussed a ruling by the Constitutional Court (VfGH) with which the ban on ” Euthanasia ”has been repealed. Pilnacek wrote to Brandstetter that “one can no longer serve a constitutional state that has been misguided by the Constitutional Court”. The dish could be “exported to Cuba”.

A remark that a judge would fit well there (the woman has dark skin) can be interpreted as having a racist connotation. Another judge would be suitable as a “garbage woman”. Brandstetter is now accused of not contradicting such remarks. The already known deep rift Pilnacek with the WKStA is reflected in his chats. He described the institution as a “failed public prosecutor”.

On another occasion Brandstetter agreed to the criticism of the WKStA, “it is coming out more and more as SPÖ-heavy”. The two talked about taking action against the agency for abuse of office. “They’re shooting the republic together!” Warned Pilnacek. “Super! Just don’t put up with anything, ”Brandstetter encouraged him.