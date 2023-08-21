VIENNA. Work to transform Adolf Hitler’s birthplace into a police station will begin in October. This was announced by the Austrian government in a controversial case that has been under fire for years. “The work is scheduled to start on October 2,” said an Interior Ministry spokesman. “After the architectural renovation, a police station and a training center for human rights officers will be installed in this building with a heavy past,” reads a press release.

It was decided not to make it a place of memory to prevent the place where Adolf Hitler was born on 20 April 1889 and where he lived his early years from becoming a destination for neo-Nazi pilgrimages. The goal is “to break the cult dedicated to him by extremist circles in a sustainable way,” explained a commission of experts set up in 2016 by the government.

A demolition was also excluded, as Austria had to “confront its past”, according to the opinion of historians. The government fought a long legal battle to secure ownership of this house located in the center of Braunau-am-Inn on the border with Germany. The 800 square meter building will be significantly enhanced by a new roof and will undergo an expansion. The timing has been postponed and the cost of the work is now estimated at 20 million euros financed by the state, against the initial five. The new occupants are expected to move in 2026, according to the ministry, which said it wanted to “keep its plan”.