Austria has completed negotiations with Russia on the purchase of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. It is reported by TASS…

According to Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, the purchase of the drug is possible. He believes that the vaccine could be an additional accelerator of the vaccination campaign. “The negotiations on the de facto contract have come to an end. This means that a purchase is possible for us in Austria, ”said Kurz. He did not elaborate on the volume of the batch and when the purchase might take place.

Earlier in April it became known that the Austrian authorities are thinking about the independent registration of “Sputnik V”. A government source told TASS that the best option for Vienna would be to get an EMA registration. “At the same time, we are currently figuring out ways for national registration,” he said. Austrian medical experts are already working on this issue.

Kurtz generally admitted that the registration of the Russian vaccine could be carried out bypassing the European Union. The Chancellor recalled that some European countries use several vaccines, including Sputnik V, for example, Hungary or Serbia. “Which is a great advantage for these countries, because they can vaccinate the population faster. It saves lives, saves jobs, “said Kurz, expressing hope that the country will be able to purchase the Russian vaccine.