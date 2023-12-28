VIENNA. Gaston Glock, founder of the company that produced the gun that bears his name, has died. He was 94 years old. This was announced by the company, founded in 1963 near Vienna, and then expanded throughout the world, including a US branch in 1985. Glock pistols are used by the police forces and military forces of various countries, as well as by private individuals. The weapon was significantly lighter, cheaper and more reliable than the models available at the time of its creation.

The founder “not only revolutionized the world of small arms in the 1980s, but also managed to establish the Glock brand as a global leader in the handgun sector,” we read on the company website. The Glock in various models has been used by militaries, security personnel, gun owners and criminals around the world. His success was cemented by American pop culture and appearances in Hollywood blockbuster films, including The Matrix Reloaded. Despite the popularity of his creation, Glock was described as a reclusive billionaire who spent most of his time on a lakefront estate in Austria.