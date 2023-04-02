The police discovered the skulls during a vehicle inspection. The accused stated that they were very interested in the culture of mourning.

Ossuaries used to be used to store bones for which there was no more space in the cemetery. Image: Tobias Kaufmann

ZTwo Germans stole 14 skulls from the ossuary of a church in southern Austria. As the police reported on Saturday, the skeletal parts were discovered the day before during a police vehicle check in the Austrian state of Carinthia. The 43-year-old driver and his 35-year-old passenger said they took the skulls because they were very interested in mourning and burial cultures. The men from the Regensburg area in Bavaria stated that they had never stolen a skull before.

The bones that the two men carried in the trunk came from a freely accessible ossuary in the municipality of Mölbling. The police secured the find. The two death cult fans would be reported after the investigation for disturbing the peace of the dead, the police said.

Bone houses, which are known as ossuaries in Austria, used to be used to store bones that could no longer be accommodated in cemeteries due to lack of space.