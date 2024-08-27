Donation of R$620,000 to UN Women aims to increase the presence of indigenous people in discussions on climate and development

The government of Austria and the UN Womenorgan of the UN (United Nations), established this Tuesday (August 27, 2024) in Brasília a financing agreement for the training of Brazilian indigenous women. The European country will donate R$620 thousand to the program.

The goal is to increase the participation of indigenous women in discussions on climate and development. The expectation is that the results will be noted at COP 30, the United Nations Climate Conference that will be held in November 2025 in Belém (PA).

The agreement was signed by the Austrian ambassador to Brazil, Stefan Scholzand by the representative of UN Women in Brazil, Ana Carolina Querino.

The Austrian government has supported UN Women’s actions in Brazil since 2020. Scholz said the results have been significant.

“Indigenous women’s organizations have managed to take their demands to human rights bodies and international forums”he stated.