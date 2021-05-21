ofLuisa Billmayer shut down

Austria has reopened the hotels. Many seem to be pleased. Because many rooms are reserved, spontaneous trips over Pentecost could be difficult.

Munich / Vienna – On Wednesday, far-reaching easing of the corona measures came into force in Austria. “May 19th is a day that we will all remember: Austria is opening up again! We are very happy and are all over the moon, ”said Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz about the long-awaited end of the lockdown. The new freedoms are having an effect, hotels are booked directly.

Austria fully booked: bitter news for travelers from Germany

“The phones don’t stand still. On the public holidays as well as the weekend dates, there are only remaining places available, ”said the boss of the St. Martins Therme in Frauenkirchen, for example oe24.at. In other regions, too, entire places are booked up to 80 percent over the Whitsun weekend. Many tourists have already made reservations for the months of July and August, so that high occupancy is forecast even in summer despite Corona. Spontaneous travel seems to be difficult.

Austria is relaxing the corona measures with the 3-G rule

With the openings last Wednesday, Austria also made it possible for Germans to enter the country. The so-called 3-G rule applies: Who Gvaccinated, Genesen or Ghas been tested, can also enter for tourist reasons without the obligation to quarantine. According to the German Foreign Office, this means in detail:

As vaccinated applies to anyone who can prove that the first vaccination was 22 days but not more than three months ago or that the second vaccination was not more than nine months ago.

applies to anyone who can prove that the first vaccination was 22 days but not more than three months ago or that the second vaccination was not more than nine months ago. As recovered applies to who has survived an infection in the last six months.

applies to who has survived an infection in the last six months. As tested applies to those who can present a negative result of an antigen test (rapid test) that is not older than 48 hours or a negative PCR test that is not older than 72 hours.

When returning to Germany, tourists can exempt themselves from the quarantine obligation, even if they are coming from Austria, which is classified as a risk area. Because also on the German side there is no isolation obligation for vaccinated, convalescent and tested persons. “If you submit proof of a complete vaccination against COVID-19, a proof of recovery or a test certificate via the entry portal of the Federal Republic of Germany at https://www.einreiseanmeldung.de, the quarantine ends prematurely,” says the regulation for immigrants, which the Federal Ministry of Health published on May 13th.

While the corona situation in Austria is easing somewhat, calls for relaxation are also being made in Germany. Jens Spahn and Lothar Wieler warned against decisions that were too quick in a press conference. (lb)

