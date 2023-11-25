Austria | Four died after the small plane crashed

Austrian police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Four one person died after a small plane crashed in western Austria on Saturday, reports news agency AFP.

Austrian police confirmed the information. According to the authorities, the plane crashed shortly after noon near the municipality of Grünau im Almtali in the state of Upper Austria.

According to the Austrian police, the victims could not be identified immediately.

According to the Aviation Safety Network website, the single-engine Rockwell Commander 112B took off from Pribram Airport in the Czech Republic and was destined for Medulin, Croatia, Austrian news agency APA reports.