A flight from Vienna to Menorca was supposed to bring holidaymakers to Spain, but was cancelled. The airline and passengers described the incident differently.

Vienna – A plane from Austria wanted to take its passengers to Spain. But instead of reaching their destination on the holiday island of Menorca, the holidaymakers flew back to their starting point – Vienna-Schwechat Airport – on September 14th on the Austrian Airlines plane. As the airline confirmed, there had been a problem on board beforehand which led to the flight being cancelled. German passengers recently had a similar experience on their way to Spain.

“Strange smell”: Airplane has to turn around shortly after takeoff in Austria – passengers contradict airline

A spokeswoman for Austrian Airlines (AUA) told the Austrian aviation magazine Austrian Wings: “The cockpit crew on the flight in question, OS9515 to Mahon/Menorca from Vienna, reported a noticeable smell shortly after take-off. It was a ‘smell’ event, not a ‘fume’ or ‘smoke event’. The crew decided to return to Vienna as a precautionary measure. We cannot confirm that the smell was already noticeable before take-off.”

Passengers on the flight in question claimed the latter when speaking to the magazine. They said they had already noticed an unusual smell when they boarded the plane. Nevertheless, the plane eventually took off. The pilots aborted the steep climb and steered the AUA plane back to Vienna-Schwechat Airport.

In addition, the captain of the aircraft mentioned an “odor incident in the cockpit and cabin” in a short announcement before landing and gave this as the reason for aborting the flight. A Ryanair flight also recently had to make an unplanned landing due to an odor incident.

“Two ‘fume events’ within one month” – reports of further incidents involving affected machines

The aircraft in question was an Airbus A320 from Vienna, with the registration OE-LBK. According to Austrian Wings This aircraft was also involved in two other incidents in 2023. There was talk of “two ‘fume events’ within a month”. The portal Aviation Herald had reported about it. This information was not officially confirmed at first.

What is a “fume event” in an aircraft? So-called “fume events” are incidents in passenger aircraft in which pollutants enter the cabin in aerosol form (often at times of maximum load such as take-off and landing and during so-called “load changes” of the engines). Under certain circumstances, such events are accompanied by unpleasant smells, but sometimes they are not noticeable. When it comes to the resulting health damage, a distinction must be made between acute and chronic symptoms. They can also develop over days and weeks; some examples are mucous membrane irritation, shortness of breath, burning eyes, headaches, abdominal cramps, muscle weakness, flu-like symptoms, balance and gait disorders, severe nausea and vomiting, tingling/numbness, cardiac arrhythmias, increased pulse, memory, concentration and speech disorders. (Source: Independent Flight Attendants Organisation (UFO) eV)

Austrian Airlines passenger describes chaotic conditions: “We received no or insufficient information”

After landing in Vienna, the ground staff took care of the affected passengers, according to the AUA spokeswoman. However, according to the passengers’ descriptions, the situation was chaotic. “At the beginning, we received no or insufficient information about the onward flight. We also had to organize the hotel ourselves,” said one traveler in an interview with Austrian Wings to.

The Airbus A320-214 OE-LBK of Austrian Airlines had problems on a flight from Vienna to Menorca – and had to turn around shortly after takeoff. © Depositphotos/Panthermedia/Imago

The airline also admitted shortcomings in this regard. “After last weekend, which was severely affected by bad weather (wind and heavy rain), there may have been restrictions in passenger care, which we very much regret,” the AUA spokeswoman told the aviation magazine.

At least the replacement flight for the Spain holidaymakers was able to take off the following day. The AUA flight with the Airbus A320, OE-LZC, went smoothly.