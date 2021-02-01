Austria Five people died in avalanches in the Tyrol region of Austria

In recent years, about 20 avalanche-related deaths have been reported annually in Austria.

Five people have died in avalanches in the Tyrolean region of Austria, police said on Monday, according to news agency AFP. In the Sellrain area, a local 37-year-old man and 38-year-old woman were buried under the snow as early as Saturday, according to police.

A 16-year-old German boy also died in the Kühtai area on Saturday. In addition, a 48-year-old Austrian who was skiing had been submerged on Saturday near the Axamer Lizum tourist destination.

On Monday night, police said a 68-year-old local man died in an avalanche in the Kellerjoch district.

Four other avalanches were also reported in the Tyrolean region on Saturday, but they did not cause fatalities.

In western Austria The ski resorts in the Tyrolean region of Tyrol have been allowed to remain open despite the severe coronavirus restrictions in force in the country, as the risk of infection has been considered low in outdoor species.

In recent years, about 20 avalanche-related deaths have been reported annually in Austria, according to AFP. Last winter, when the ski season was interrupted prematurely due to the corona epidemic, the number remained at 13.