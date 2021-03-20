fromMomir Takac shut down

The corona situation is worsening in Austria. In some federal states, the 7-day incidence is almost 300. In some places, patients had to be transferred.

In Austria, the situation in hospitals is getting worse.

In some federal states, the situation is “very serious”.

Vienna – On Friday, North Rhine-Westphalia Prime Minister Armin Laschet and Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz called for European solutions in the fight against the corona pandemic after a conversation. The two politicians were already looking to the future. Border controls and quarantine regulations, for example, would have to be dismantled so that people can regain their freedom to travel as soon as possible.

Coronavirus in Austria: Patients have to be moved from full hospitals

For a short time, the corona crisis even sees “the last few meters” and is looking forward to a summer in which “we can finally live normally again”. But it is still a rocky road to get that far. Because the present looks bleak in Austria. In the Alpine republic, all corona traffic lights * are red, except in Vorarlberg, in some federal states the 7-day incidence is approaching the 300 mark, and a record value of 3,515 new infections was reported in 2021.

Now the first hospitals are reaching their limits. Health Minister Rudolf Anschober said that several Viennese clinics were “fully utilized”. The situation in Burgenland and Lower Austria is also “very serious”. The politician warned of a “risk of triage”. The first patients have already been transferred from Vienna and Lower Austria to western Austria. Wiener Neustadt, for example, is laboriously fighting its way down from an incidence of 563. Right now the city stands at around 500.

Austria: Corona patients in intensive care units are getting younger

Intensive care admissions continue to increase. In the past seven days, the increase was 14 percent, warned intensive care doctor Thomas Staudinger from the Vienna General Hospital oe24.at. In addition, because of the prevailing corona mutation B.1.1.7 *, more and more 40- and 50-year-olds would be required to have intensive care, said the doctor.

Staudinger called for political countermeasures. “What you do now will only take effect in two weeks. It’s going to get worse in two weeks. If you let it go now, it will get much worse and the quality of health care we are used to will not be sustainable. This will affect all patients, Covid * and non-Covid, ”he said oe24.at. (mt) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

