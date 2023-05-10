Home page World

From: Johannes Welte

Split

After the accident, the Ferrari is halfway in the verge © ZOOM.TIROL

A Ferrari meeting at a luxury hotel in Kirchdorf near Kitzbühel (Tyrol) ended in a fiasco on Saturday. When a 63-year-old ignored the right of way, there was a violent crash.

Kitzbühel – Just as a parade of sports cars was about to leave the hotel’s entrance to the federal road, a Ferrari driver (63) from Lower Austria drove out of the exit of a five-star hotel onto Loferer Straße – the federal road B178. A 66-year-old female passenger sat in the passenger seat of the red car.

Sports car driver loses his nerves in Austria: Ferrari meeting near Kitzbühel ends in fiasco

Other Ferraris also wanted to be behind the 63-year-old on the main road, apparently the man lost his nerve and accelerated. But a driver (42) was on the B173, there was an accident, the Honda rammed the Ferrari. The impact was so severe that the Ferrari’s rear wheel was ripped off and the sports car landed in an adjacent meadow.

The 66-year-old passenger in the Ferrari and the 42-year-old Honda driver were slightly injured, and the small car was also badly damaged. During the recording of the accident, the main road was only passable in one lane in the area of ​​the entrance. From then on nothing happened quickly.

News from Austria and South Tyrol – what else might interest you

The Alpine countries of Austria, Italy and Germany are currently in a state of excitement because of the busy bears. Two cubs were spotted with a mother bear in Tyrol. We give an overview of what you can do when you face one of these animals. At the same time, the deadly bear attack in Italy have further repercussions. The Federal Foreign Office is examining a travel warning for South Tyrol for the holiday season.