Austria is preparing for the fourth corona wave. The hospitals are sounding the alarm. Tightening is pending and Vienna is already reacting.

Vienna – The number of corona cases is increasing significantly in Austria. In the past 24 hours, 1,848 new corona infections (previous day: 1,229) have been recorded, the health and interior ministries announced on Wednesday. The incidence is currently 108.3 – but it still reflects the status of Tuesday (August 31, 2 p.m.). The beds in the hospitals are filling up. According to the Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES), 355 Covid patients have to be treated in a clinic, 124 of them currently in an intensive care unit. The 500 mark among the hospitalized had been jumped on Tuesday with a total of 510.

Austria – Incidence in Vienna is currently highest (as of August 31, 2 p.m.).

Vienna – 147.7

Upper Austria – 145.0

Salzburg – 137.5

Vorarlberg – 100.9

Tyrol – 85.4

Styria – 79.1

Lower Austria – 78.1

Carinthia – 60.1

Burgenland – 69.3

Austria is tightening the reins again

Austria wants to counter this with a corona plan. The Corona task force will meet on Thursday. It seems clear in which direction it should go. Quick action is required. The summer holidays in Austria end on September 5, 2021.

At the start of school, Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein (Greens) wants to reintroduce the mask requirement in closed rooms.

Vienna: PCR tests and rapid antigen tests – this applies from September 1st

Vienna has already tightened its test rules. As of September 1st, PCR tests are only valid for 48 hours. Previously, there was a time limit of 72 hours. In the case of rapid antigen tests that are carried out in the pharmacy or in a test line, the time is reduced to 24 hours. Only for children under the age of twelve do the previous time spans remain in place for the two variants. The compulsory test in Vienna applies to people aged 6 and over.

At the beginning of the school year on September 6th until September 20th, it is mandatory to wear a face mask outside of the classroom. In general, a mask requirement applies in the state capital in trade and indoors – not only in shops for everyday needs.

Austria: compulsory vaccination for the health sector?

According to media reports, there is a broad consensus in favor of compulsory vaccination in the health sector in order to increase the pressure on unvaccinated people. This should also apply to teachers and kindergarten teachers. It is still unclear whether and how Austria will enforce compulsory vaccination. Greece has enforced compulsory vaccination against resistance. France is also sticking to the compulsory vaccination for health and nursing staff despite weeks of protests. From September 15, sanctions would be imposed on all health workers who had not received at least a first dose of vaccine by then, stressed French Prime Minister Jean Castex. Those who are not fully vaccinated by October 15th face consequences up to and including being banned from their profession.

Is the 1G rule coming in Austria?

There is great fear in Austria of another lockdown. “Before we restrict life for everyone, there will first be an attempt to keep it open at least for those who have been vaccinated,” said Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in oe24-Conversation. The 1G rule (vaccinated) could be an option especially for nightlife. So far, access to clubs and discos is only possible for vaccinated people and people with a current negative PCR test result.

In view of the increasing number of infections, the 1G rule for autumn is under discussion. “I believe that before an increasingly precarious epidemiological situation in autumn we have to talk about ‘1-G’ and I can well imagine that in October,” said Austrian Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein (Greens). A gloomy corona forecast had previously leaked.

