The Austrian government decided to extend the closure of the hotel, tourism, restaurants, cafes and cultural, entertainment and sports activities facilities until April.

Counselor Sebastian Curtis, Prime Minister of Austria, attributed the reason for the decision to the fear of the spread of the Corona virus mutations coming from Britain and South Africa, and the fluctuation of infection cases significantly does not allow the measures to control and contain the epidemic to be eased.

He explained that the government will consult again with the relevant experts and the governors of the nine states and parliamentary parties early next March, to review the latest developments in the numbers of injuries and the epidemic situation.

It should be noted that the Austrian government has closed hotels, restaurants, cafes and entertainment facilities such as theaters, cinemas and concert halls since the beginning of last November, in the context of combating the spread of the new Corona epidemic.