Austria experienced its hottest summer in the 258-year history of temperature measurements in non-mountainous lands.

The capital Vienna recorded a new record for the number of hot days with temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius, with 47 hot days.

A report by the Geological and Climate Services Agency explained that tropical nights with high temperatures have become a widespread phenomenon in Austria, after they were almost non-existent during the period from 1961 to 1990.

The report showed that the average annual temperature in Austria increased by 1.4 degrees Celsius during the period 1991-2020 compared to the normal climate period 1961-1990.

Extreme weather events caused by climate change have severely damaged Austria’s agricultural sector this year, with total material losses amounting to around 250 million euros, including around 150 million euros due to high temperatures, widespread drought, and an increase in the number of hot days, and around 100 million euros due to thunderstorms and floods.