Austria, doctor operates on patient with 13-year-old daughter: she perforates his skull, but the operation ends well

Last January, a Austrian surgeon he let his daughter do a hole in the skull of an unaware patient. It happened to Thank you where, in fact, a doctor brought the Daughter in the operating room with him and allowed her to participate in an operation. In this one, the 13-year-old girl pierced the skull of the patient who, unconscious, did not notice anything.

The man, a 33 years oldhad ended up in hospital after a mountain accident. He had suffered serious head injuries so much so that he had to be operated on urgently by a surgeon. The latter, however, was perhaps in no hurry since he left “play” the teenage daughter with the life of a man. In any case, thethe operation went well even though the 33-year-old is still unable to work and carry out normal daily activities.

The episode was reported in April according to the Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung, but not by the 33-year-old: he only found out about what had happened to him in July. An investigation has been opened into the caseinvestigationThe doctor and his team were removed from the hospital in Graz.