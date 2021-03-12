The Austrian Federal Chancellor, Sebastian Kurz, has denounced the “irregular” distribution of coronavirus vaccines in the European Union and the existence of individual agreements between several member countries and the different pharmaceutical companies. In a press conference called this Friday urgently, the head of government of the Alpine republic assured that these irregular agreements were agreed within the so-called executive board of the EU, which has led to an imbalance in the distribution of the doses to immunize the population. “That is not what the heads of state and government agreed,” said Kurz, who commented that the distribution no longer occurs in proportion to the number of inhabitants of each country.

“In that union there has been a vaccine bazaar,” said Kurz, who acknowledged not knowing details about those contracts. The accusations of the Austrian Federal Chancellor are more serious if one takes into account that the special commissioner of health in the Austrian ministry of that portfolio, Clemens Auer, is also vice-president of the aforementioned executive board and participates directly in the decisions on the distribution of the vaccines within the EU. Kurz pointed out that he had not yet spoken personally with Auer, but that his vice chancellor, the leader of the Austrian Greens, Werner Kogler, had. The head of the Austrian government stressed that his country has not yet been harmed by the distribution of vaccines, but denounced that other small EU states such as Bulgaria or Latvia were suffering from these maneuvers.

Sebastian Kurz said that if this unjust development continues, a country as small as Malta will have received three times more vaccines than Bulgaria by the end of June. He also denounced that the Netherlands is one of the states of the Union benefited by the irregular distribution of doses and that so far it is receiving proportionally double that of Croatia. If the distribution is maintained as up to now within the European Union, there will be some countries that will have immunized their entire population at the end of May and others, such as Bulgaria or Latvia, that will not be able to do so “until the end of the summer or even the beginning. of autumn “, assured the conservative politician.

The Austrian Federal Chancellor therefore demanded “total transparency and clarity” on these possible irregular agreements for the distribution of vaccines in the EU. It also demanded precise information on those agreements and who has reached and signed them. However, he said at the same time that he still has no indications that “someone has behaved incorrectly.” In this sense, he commented that he had compared vaccine supplies in the EU with his colleagues in Belgium, Greece, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia and found that Malta is “by far the most benefited”, while Bulgaria is the most affected. He added that there is a great European average in which Austria is located, where the doses stipulated in the distribution have reached so far in a proportional way.

Kurz’s complaint can be certified by the ‘Our World in Data’ platform, according to which Malta has already inoculated 24.68 doses per 100 inhabitants as of March 10, while Hungary reaches 16.37 vaccinated per 100 inhabitants, although in the latter country Russian Sputnik V vaccines purchased individually from Russia are also being applied. The European average is around 10 vaccinations per 100 inhabitants, as is the case in Austria, Germany and the vast majority of EU countries. Far below are Latvia with 4.83 and Bulgaria with 4.87 immunized per 100 inhabitants.