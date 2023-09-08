Sverdict of guilty, but only a suspended sentence: The verdict against the Viennese actor Florian Teichtmeister for possession and processing of child pornography was met with criticism in Austria and gave rise to a debate about stricter laws. The Christian Democratic ÖVP and the right-wing FPÖ expressed a lack of understanding that Teichtmeister “didn’t have to spend a day in prison”.

Since 2008, Teichtmeister had downloaded tens of thousands of image files depicting abuse by children and young people from the dark web and sometimes provided and edited them with sadistic and pedophilic texts. The Vienna Criminal Court sentenced him to two years in prison on Tuesday and ordered his admission to a forensic therapy center. However, it has suspended the sentence subject to conditions – he must regularly prove abstinence from alcohol and drugs and has attended therapy – with a probationary period of five years.

Package with tightening of penalties planned

Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) said that as a family man and citizen, he did not understand the verdict on this “heinous crime”. However, he also condemned calls for lynching. FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl said: “If the population no longer understands judgments, then that is not the population’s problem, but the problem of the respective judicial system.” Tabloid media sometimes wrote of a “disgraceful judgment”. Protest was also articulated on the street by a small group of demonstrators, who wielded aggressive symbols such as a gallows.

Other media praised the procedure and the verdict (two-thirds of the sentence of up to three years was exhausted, the accused, who had no previous convictions, fully confessed and cooperated) as appropriate under the rule of law. The public prosecutor’s office, which had initially stipulated a period of reflection, has now announced that it will not appeal. The judgment is therefore final.

A package with tightening of penalties is on the way anyway. The government made up of the ÖVP and the Greens had agreed on this at the beginning of the year, already under the impression of the Teichtmeister case. The justice department led by the Green Alma Zadić announced that the draft had been revised after the comments in the so-called appraisal and should soon be decided in parliament. The penalties for producing (Teichtmeister’s adaptations were assessed as such) and disseminating pornographic depictions of minors are to be extended from up to three to five years, and for possession to up to five years as well.







Measures to protect children and victims and for prevention are also planned, according to the Ministry of Justice and Social Affairs. A legal loophole is also to be closed, which has so far enabled convicts to work in the area of ​​children and young people if they were not previously. Teichtmeister has other professional plans. He has a degree in cultural management and apparently – as was suggested in court – a job offer in this direction.