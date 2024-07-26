Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg has confirmed Austria’s strong support for North Macedonia’s accession to the European Union.

“North Macedonia has our full support and backing on the road to the European Union,” the Austrian minister said in a statement after talks with North Macedonia’s Foreign Minister Temko Mukunski in Vienna.

The bilateral discussions focused on North Macedonia’s progress towards EU membership, European enlargement, the fight against illegal migration and cooperation under the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) to enhance border protection and security management.

Minister Schallenberg urged his North Macedonian counterpart to quickly implement the necessary constitutional changes in North Macedonia, and stressed the importance of compliance with international agreements.

The Austrian Foreign Minister stressed the importance of the Western Balkans region and discussed ways to strengthen economic relations between the two countries, as Austria is the largest foreign investor in North Macedonia.