Politician Kickl: Zelensky’s speech in parliament contradicts the neutrality of Austria

The chairman of the opposition right-wing conservative Freedom Party of Austria (APS), Herbert Kickl, said that the country's decision to allow Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to speak in parliament contradicts the neutral status of the republic. This is what he's talking about reported on air on ORF TV channel.

Kickl condemned Zelensky’s speech in parliament and emphasized that in this case the other side should be invited and listened to.

“Giving the floor to only one side is contrary to the principle of neutrality. This is clear to everyone,” he noted.