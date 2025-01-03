In Austria, coalition negotiations between the ÖVP, SPÖ and Neos failed. The Liberals no longer want to negotiate a three-party coalition with the Conservatives and the Social Democrats, as several Austrian media outlets unanimously report. The Neos have invited people to a press conference with party leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger at short notice at 10:30 a.m.

There had been a bad mood among the Neos for some time, he reports standard. Critics have repeatedly complained that there were no major reforms in the negotiations, but rather too many small details. According to reports, the talks failed primarily because of the Liberals’ demand for pension reform The press. The SPÖ said that the Neos wanted to increase the statutory retirement age to 67, which the Social Democrats rejected.

