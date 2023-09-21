Home page World

From: Richard Strobl

In Austria, new prices for motorway tolls will apply in 2024. There is also a one-day vignette for the first time. (Symbolic photo) © IMAGO/Michael Bihlmayer

Austria is adapting its toll system on motorways. In addition to new prices, a new daily vignette will also be available for sale.

Vienna – Austria is a popular travel destination for many holidaymakers, be they from Germany, Italy or elsewhere. But even those who just want to pass through the Alpine Republic often have to use the Austrian motorways. Here – unlike in Germany – a toll applies to all vehicles. The Austrian federal government has now adjusted the rules and prices for this – and introduced a long-awaited new variant: the daily vignette.

Until now, travelers had to buy at least one vignette for ten days, even if they only wanted to use the highways in Austria for one day. That should change from 2024. Next year, a one-day vignette will be available for cars for the first time. This should then cost 8.60 euros.

Austria changes toll rules: one-day vignette is coming

The Austrian government decided this on Wednesday in the Council of Ministers. Specifically, an amendment to the Federal Road Toll Act has been passed in Austria, like this ORF reported. This largely implements a change to the EU infrastructure costs directive. Part of this is also a general rule as to how the different toll variants should be priced.

In Austria, a relatively strict price tier will apply from 2024, which will result in changes compared to the toll prices from 2023: The two-month vignette will then cost 30 percent of an annual vignette, the ten-day vignette twelve percent of the annual price and the daily vignette nine percent. For single-lane motor vehicles, the annual vignette should cost 38.50 euros. That’s 40 percent of the price for an annual car vignette.

New vignette in Austria – government sets new price scale

This results in the following prices for the vignette in Austria for 2024:

Daily vignette: 8.60 euros

Ten-day vignette: 11.50 euros

Two-month vignette: 28.90 euros

Annual vignette: 96.40 euros

The ten-day vignette is therefore more expensive; it previously cost 9.90 euros. The price for the annual vignette remains unchanged. There is at least a small price reduction for the two-month vignette: it cost 29 euros.

If you want to drive on Austria’s motorways for several days on vacation – be it for a return trip – the daily vignette is probably not really worth it.

