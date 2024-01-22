On Monday, the Austrian government announced arrests and inspections among the extreme right, warning of the danger of the increasing number of activists among its ranks.

The Austrian Ministry of the Interior reported, in a statement, that two people had been arrested in recent weeks in the capital, Vienna, and their homes had been searched.

She explained that one of them is a 20-year-old young man who is suspected of belonging to the racist Feuerkrieg Division group, and that during conversations in discussion groups he called for attacks abroad, while the other, in his forties, is accused of making statements that imitate neo-Nazis.

The authorities said, “We notice a significant increase in numbers in these environments, although it is difficult to give numbers due to the diversity of currents.”

She emphasized that “the movement, which is called the New Right, is one of the biggest current challenges,” speaking in particular of the “Austrian Identity Movement.”

Martin Zellner, co-founder of this extremist movement, caused a stir in Germany by attending a meeting organized by right-wing extremists in the city of Potsdam, near the capital, Berlin, last November, in which a project for a large-scale expulsion campaign of people of foreign or foreign origin was discussed.

On January 10, the Center for Investigative Research, Correctiv, revealed that this meeting had taken place, and major concerned parties confirmed its holding.

The meeting prompted hundreds of thousands of Germans to demonstrate over the weekend. The demonstrators expressed their concern about the continued rise of the far-right Alternative for Germany party in opinion polls in Germany.

The Austrian government believed that the “New Right” “exploited the crises witnessed in recent years, such as the Corona virus, the Ukrainian crisis, and inflation, to strengthen its structure and propaganda.”