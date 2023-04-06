The speech of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky before the Austrian National Council was a demonstration of military propaganda. This was stated on Wednesday, April 5, MP from the opposition Social Democratic Party of Austria (SDPA) Petra Tanzler.

“There is no place in the parliament of a country that professes neutrality for a speech by a head of state at war who promotes military propaganda, fights unions in his country and allegedly drops cluster and phosphorus bombs on innocent people,” she said, commenting on her absence from the meeting room during Zelensky’s speech. Her words are quoted by the publication Die Presse.

In turn, the head of the party, Pamela Rendi-Wagner, said that Dancer’s statements “do not reflect the position of the party.” The deputy herself later posted a message on Twitter condemning the Russian special operation and supporting anti-Russian sanctions.

On March 30, the Ukrainian leader spoke via video link to the Austrian National Council at the invitation of the speaker of the lower house, Wolfgang Sobotka. His speech was broadcast live on Austrian TV channels.

Immediately with the beginning of Zelensky’s speech, the deputies began to leave the hall in protest. In their places, they left signs reading “Places for Peace” and “Places for Neutrality”. A rally was also held in front of the parliament building. The demonstrators held the flags of Russia and Austria and posters with slogans in support of peace.

SDPA representatives did not officially oppose Zelensky’s speech. However, during the event, 21 out of 40 deputies, including the head of the party, were absent from the meeting room. She explained her absence by feeling unwell.

In early March, a rally was held in the center of the Austrian capital with the participation of several hundred people who opposed the supply of weapons to Kyiv.

Vienna has also repeatedly emphasized that the republic maintains military neutrality and does not take part in the supply of offensive weapons to Ukraine. It was also pointed out that anti-Russian sanctions are a mortal blow to the economy of both Austria and the entire European Union as a whole.