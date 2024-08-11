Austrian Chancellor Nehammer calls for de-escalation after Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled Zaporizhzhya NPP

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer called for de-escalation in Ukraine and negotiations amid the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ (UAF) strike on the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). He wrote about this on his social media page X.

According to him, the attack on nuclear infrastructure facilities aggravates the situation and is extremely dangerous. In his message, Nehammer did not mention that the shelling of the Zaporizhzhya NPP was carried out by the Ukrainian army.

“Today’s incident at the Zaporizhzhya NPP highlights the important role of the IAEA and the need to continue the dialogue started at the peace summit in Bürgenstock. De-escalation and negotiations are necessary,” the Austrian chancellor said.

Earlier, Zaporizhzhya NPP came under attack from Ukraine and was seriously damaged for the first time. As a result of the strike by a Ukrainian drone, a fire broke out at the cooling systems facility.