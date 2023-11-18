The head of the Austrian Foreign Ministry announced the need for Lavrov to attend the OSCE Ministerial Council in Skopje

Austrian Minister for European and Foreign Affairs Alexander Schallenberg stated the need for Russia to participate in the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). This is what he’s talking about reported in an interview with Die Presse.

Schallenberg also expressed his readiness to meet with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the Ministerial Council and hold negotiations with him, if such an opportunity arises. He clarified that the decision on the participation of the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry is planned to be made at the end of November at the organization’s summit in Skopje.

The meeting of OSCE Foreign Ministers will take place from November 30 to December 1, 2023 in the capital of North Macedonia, Skopje.

Previously, Schallenberg had already advocated inviting the foreign ministers of Russia and Belarus to OSCE meetings. He recalled that this organization includes 57 member countries, and expressed the opinion that each of them should be invited to meetings.