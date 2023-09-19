Three Italians were among the 46 injured in a bus accident in Carinthia in which a 19-year-old Austrian girl also died. As far as we know, our embassy in Vienna, in close liaison with the Farnesina, followed the matter from the first moments and provided all the necessary assistance to our three injured compatriots. The three were admitted to hospital and already discharged. Their return to Italy is expected between today and tomorrow.

As announced by the police cited by Bild, the accident occurred on a double-decker bus near Micheldorf. A spokesperson explained that on board the bus, which left Berlin and headed to Trieste via Linz, there were passengers from Austria, Slovenia, Italy, Germany and Ukraine. The Flixbus vehicle went off the road on the motorway around 4.45am for reasons yet to be clarified, crashed into a guardrail and ended up on its side.

Investigations into the accident are ongoing and blood alcohol tests on the drivers were negative. According to information from Bild, the accident may have been caused by one of the drivers falling asleep.