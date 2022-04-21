Home page World

Shortly after takeoff, the pilots announced “Mayday” over the radio. An Austrian Airlines (AUA) plane had to make an emergency landing. 162 passengers were on board.

Vienna/Washington – A machine operated by the Austrian airline Austrian Airlines (AUA) had to make an emergency landing on Sunday. Shortly after take-off, while still climbing, a left engine failed, reports the Aviation Harald. The Boeing 767-300ER took off from Washington (USA) to Vienna (Austria) – then the pilots radioed “Mayday”. 163 people were therefore on board the machine on the transatlantic flight.

Mayday shortly after takeoff: Boeing 767 has to make an emergency landing

Before the AUA plane made an emergency landing, the machine flew in 14,000 feet (around 4,200 meters) holding patterns so that the crew could work through the checklists. 30 minutes later, the Boeing landed safely at Dulles Airport in Washington, is from the Austrian aviation magazine Austrian Wing to read. How much kerosene the machine had to drain is initially unknown. “Fuel dumping” always makes headlines in Germany.

Austria Airlines flight canceled after emergency landing

The incident happened on Sunday (April 17). The plane is still on the ground in Washington after making an emergency landing on Sunday evening.