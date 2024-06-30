Sainz’s podium is not enough

There Ferrari she returned to the podium in Austria even if to make it a bumper car between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris was necessary which eliminated the latter and brought the world championship leader to fifth position.

The team principal Frederic Vasseur he commented thus on the Red Bull Ring weekend to the microphones of Sky Sports F1a bittersweet balance because Sainz’s podium does not erase the difficulties that emerged in Styria.

“Mixed feeling: it’s a good result to get on the podium, and overall it’s not a bad weekend in terms of the standings – her words – but there is some frustrationbecause throughout the weekend we were in a position to do a better job and get a better result. We had that problem with the engine temperatures with Charles in the sprint. In qualifying and also in the race there were a couple of opportunities to do a better job. Overall it was still a good result for the team today. We need to be ambitious and look forward, we need to develop what we have but do a better job than we did this weekend. It is true that we made a good step forward between Friday and Saturday morning, but it is not enough. We need to keep pushing to have both cars fighting for points. It would have been a much better weekend with the two cars in front, now we are focusing on Silverstone. It will be a normal weekend, and that means we will have two sessions on Friday to take care of the set-up of the car. We need to improve and focus on the future by building on what we achieved today. The latest package brought good points in terms of aerodynamics, and we need to start from there. Charles’ accident was a racing accident. he was on the same line with Perez and Piastri, but I have to say that I concentrated more on the race, I didn’t see the accident again, but I have the feeling that he was in the middle of the two. In Monaco we were the best, yesterday in qualifying it was clear that Max was in a class of his own as Norris had said, but if we look at today I think Norris had the best pace, but I think it was more a question of tyre management because Max suffered more than Lando”.