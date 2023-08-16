VR46 assaulting the Red Bull Ring

Marco Bezzecchi he came close to success in the Sprint at Silverstone finishing behind Alex Marquez and in Sunday’s Grand Prix he finished knocked out in an attempt to hang on to Francesco Bagnaia. The VR46 rider in Austria has already won in 2018 when he challenged Jorge Martin for the title in the Moto3 class and a year ago he finished in ninth position on the hills of Styria.

Also Luca Marini he has an excellent feeling with the Red Bull Ring given that a year ago he finished at the foot of the podium in fourth position while in 2021 in his debut season he took advantage of the final confusion with the arrival of the rain to risk remaining on the bike from dry with which he finished in fifth position. Below are the words of the two standard-bearers of Uccio’s team on the eve of the Austrian Grand Prix.

The words of Marco Bezzecchi

“When a race ends like mine ended at Silverstone, you can’t wait to get back on the bike right away. So I’m very happy to get back to work with the whole team, especially in Austria, a track to which I am particularly attached. I’ve won here in Moto3 and Moto2, I’ve always been extremely fast and competitive, excellent foundations for doing well on a MotoGP bike too. What can I say, I can’t wait to start work on Friday morning”.

The words of Luca Marini

“Like every GP, it will be crucial to immediately have a good pace from Friday’s free practice. We will work to take a step forward compared to Silverstone, always with an eye on the weather and to be able to set up the bike in such a way as to be able to pull away strongly. Qualifying will be fundamental: Spielberg’s is perhaps the track where the pressure of the front tire rises the most the goal is to stay as far forward as possible and always with a clear road. The sensations are good, the gaps will be minimal, but I’ve always been competitive here and the Ducati too.”