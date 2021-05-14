Vienna (agencies)

Austria banned the Lebanese “Hezbollah” militia, with its political and military wings, bypassing the European Union policy of banning “the Lebanese terrorist group, the military arm only.” Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said, “This step reflects the reality of the group itself, which does not distinguish between the military and political arm,” expressing his regret that no progress has been made on the UN Security Council’s call to disarm Hezbollah.

He considered that “Hezbollah poses a serious threat to the stability of the region and to the security of Israel.” The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it “commends the important decision in combating terrorism.” The European Union had banned the activities of Hezbollah’s military arm, while allowing its political wing to operate.