Austria | Austria expels four Russian diplomats for “improper activities”

Austria will expel four Russian diplomats from the country, the Austrian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Two of the deportees work at the UN mission in Vienna and two at the Russian embassy, ​​the ministry said. According to Austria, the diplomats have acted “in a manner inappropriate to their diplomatic position”.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the persons must leave Austria by next Wednesday.

Expulsions of diplomats are rare in Austria, which had close relations with Russia before it invaded Ukraine in February last year.

Last April, however, Austria expelled four Russian diplomats as part of the EU’s joint response to the Butša massacre. Before the war, in April 2020, Austria expelled one Russian diplomat accused of espionage.