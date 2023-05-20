Austria’s Federal President Van der Bellen complains that the government is hesitant to provide mine clearance assistance. Chancellor Nehammer insists on neutrality and sharply criticizes the head of state.

Members of the State Service of Ukraine for Emergency Situations are surveying an area in the Mykolaiv region for mines Image: Reuters

DThe Austrian government has blocked calls for more support for Ukraine in clearing landmines, citing the constitutional requirement of neutrality. The demand had been put forward by the highest authority, by Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen.

The advance was immediately rejected, first by Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner, on Friday Chancellor Karl Nehammer rushed to join. However, the “turquoise-green” coalition does not agree on this. Rather, the two ÖVP politicians aligned themselves with the opposition FPÖ, while their coalition partner supported the Federal President, who also comes from the ranks of the Greens.