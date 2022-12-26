Austria, race against time to save two lives. Avalanche at 2700 meters

A Christmas dramatic for ten hikers in Austria and it’s a race against time to find the two people which are still missing. A Avalanche overwhelmed them at 2700 meters. It happened to Lechin the western region of the Vorarlberg. “Eight they have been recovered from the rescue but others two they result dispersed“, police said. An investigation is underway by dog unit and helicopters. The avalanche started around 3 pm in the Trittkopf area, at an altitude of 2,700 meters, in the Lech ski area and Zurs, in the Vorarlberg region. The authorities they warned of a high avalanche risk in the area during the weekend.

About two hundred people they are participating in searches of the disappeared, with the help of helicopters and dogs. In recent years, avalanches in Austria have killed on average approx 20 people a year. “It is very good that so far they have not arrived complaints of missing persons,” the Austrian authorities stressed. This is because not sure the number of the skiers who are under the snow and the absence of complaints suggests that the number of those involved is between nine and ten. All accommodations in the Arlberg and Klostertal area have been informed to report any missing.

Subscribe to the newsletter

