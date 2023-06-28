Partially achieved goal in Canada

The Canadian Grand Prix gave satisfaction once again to Fernando Alonso and theAston Martineven if the expectations of the eve of Montreal indicated by Lawrence Stroll, owner of the British team, were actually different: the Canadian entrepreneur had in fact bet on the possibility of seeing both of his riders on the podiumor, something actually only achieved by the two-time Spanish champion. In fact, Alonso finished for the sixth time out of eight GPs disputed so far in the Top-3, reaching 2nd behind Verstappen and strengthening his third position in the championship standings, which now sees him just 9 points behind Sergio Perez’s Red Bull.

What to avoid in Austria

A result that allows the 41-year-old (who will blow out 42 candles at the end of July) to present himself at the Austrian Grand Prix with further energy and motivation to make up ground on the Mexican, without however underestimating the difficulties that a circuit like that of the Red Bull Ringwhich does not include his name in its roll of honor: “It was nice to be back on the podium in Canada – commented – the updates to the car seem to be working well and we will continue to optimize the set-up ahead of Austria. Here the lap is fast and short and usually offers some good racing and overtaking. Care must be taken to avoid damaging cars with the curbs which are very aggressive. I can’t wait to see what we can do. The aim will be to maintain this form and to score the most points for the team, in an attempt to regain second place in the Constructors’ Championship”.

High concentration already from PL1

Whoever failed to grab a podium finish at his home race in Canada was Lance Stroll, with a tenth position conquered in the last meter in the final sprint with Valtteri Bottas. Subsequently, following the time penalty imposed on Lando Norris, Stroll moved up to ninth place, but unlike his team-mate he has yet to reach the podium this season, setting 4th as his personal best this season. place in Australia: “I’m looking forward to returning to Europe for four races over the next few months, all at very different circuits – added the 24-year-old – the Red Bull Ring is a demanding and compact circuit with two distinct halves. While the former features three DRS straights, the latter is a sequence of fast corners, so it’s a fun circuit to race around. Our weekend changes slightly with the format Sprintwhich means that the PL1 is very much about tuning the car and on the search for speed in view of qualifying on Friday afternoon. The Sprint event on Saturday brings one more element to consider over the course of the weekend”.