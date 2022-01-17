Home page world

Austria has again been classified as a high-risk area. © Eibner-Pressefoto/EXPA/Groder via www.imago-images.de

The RKI has classified more than 30 new countries as high-risk areas, including neighboring Austria. These rules now apply to travelers returning.

Berlin – The federal government has again classified neighboring Austria as a high-risk area from Sunday, January 16, due to the high number of corona infections. Exceptions to this are the communities of Mittelberg and Jungholz as well as the Rißtal in the community area of ​​Vomp and Eben am Achensee. This was announced by the Robert Koch Institute on Friday.

Corona: Austria classified as a high-risk area by the RKI

This means that all nine of Germany’s neighboring countries will then be on the risk list. Denmark, Poland, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, France, Luxembourg, Belgium and the Netherlands have long been designated as high-risk areas. In addition to Austria, more than 30 other countries are on the list, many of them in Africa and the Caribbean. For the second time in a week, the number of high-risk areas has increased by more than 30 countries worldwide.

In total, almost 140 of the approximately 200 countries in the world will be on the risk list. No country is removed from the list. Anyone entering the country from a high-risk area and not fully vaccinated or recovered must be in quarantine for ten days and can only get out of it five days after entry with a negative test at the earliest. The classification as a high-risk area is linked to a travel warning from the Federal Foreign Office for non-essential tourist trips. It makes it easier for tourists to cancel trips that have already been booked free of charge, but does not mean a travel ban.

Corona: Numerous countries on the new list of high-risk areas

Countries and regions with a particularly high risk of infection are classified as high-risk areas. However, it is not only the number of infections that is decisive for this. Other criteria are the speed at which the virus is spreading, the burden on the healthcare system and the lack of data on the corona situation. In France, which has already been considered a high-risk area, the overseas department of Saint-Pierre and Miquelon is added to the list of high-risk areas – as is the Dutch overseas department of Sint Maarten.

Bulgaria, Latvia, North Macedonia, Albania, Serbia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Djibouti, Burkina Faso, Gambia, Liberia, Senegal and Niger, Equatorial Guinea, São Tomé and Príncipe, Guinea-Bissau, the Central African Republic, Eritrea, Madagascar, Somalia, Colombia, Peru, Guyana, Suriname, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Benin, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Saint Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, the Philippines and Chad.