The incident with a Ryanair passenger plane that landed in Minsk is a hijacking and an act of state piracy. Such accusations against the Belarusian authorities were made by Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, reports TASS…

“What happened on Sunday is unacceptable in every sense. This is a state hijacking, an act of piracy, air piracy, namely, this hijacking of a Ryanair plane in Minsk, as well as the subsequent detention of journalist Roman Protasevich and his escort Sofia Sapieha, ”the agency quoted him as saying.

The President added that the Belarusian state refused to mediate Austria in establishing a dialogue with the people.

Related materials Reached for heaven. The West imposes sanctions on Belarus due to the arrest of the founder of NEXTA. How does this threaten Russia?

The incident with an emergency landing in Minsk of a Ryanair aircraft en route from Athens to Vilnius occurred on May 23 due to a message from Belarusian dispatchers about a bomb planted on board. During the descent, the airliner was accompanied by a MiG-29 fighter of the Belarusian Air Force. An explosive device was not found on board; instead, the security forces detained Roman Protasevich, the former editor-in-chief of the opposition Telegram channel NEXTA, who was on board.

The opposition and a number of European countries considered the incident an act of state terrorism and demanded to release the detainee. In turn, the Belarusian side stated that the information about the mining came on behalf of the Palestinian movement Hamas.

Later, Hamas denied its involvement in the incident and condemned Minsk for involving the conflict between Palestine and Israel in the situation around the detention of Protasevich. “This is outrageous and demonstrates archaic thinking [белорусского правительства]who does not understand that we are now living in an age of free media, ”Musa Abu Marzuk, the deputy head of the Palestinian movement’s Politburo, told Lente.ru.