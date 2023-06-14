Austria | A huge collapse in the Alps, thousands of tons of rock mass came off the mountain

Scientists blame the collapse of the mountain’s peak on climate change, which has caused an exceptionally rapid melting of the permafrost in the Alps.

of the Flüchthorn mountain the peak has collapsed. Located in Austria, near the Swiss border, Flüchthorn is part of the Silvretta mountain range in the Eastern Alps. The matter was reported by, among others, the Swiss free newspaper 20 Minuten and British The Guardian.

Thousands of tons of rock fell from the top of the mountain, reports The Guardian. According to the paper, officials said the collapse of black and gray rocks created thick clouds of dust that could be seen for miles until the river carried the dust away.

According to the local mountain rescue agency, the huge stone masses had already loosened and fallen on Saturday, causing a loud noise, reports 20 Minuten. The top of the mountain collapsed on Sunday.

Experts blame climate change, which is melting the permafrost.

“The melted ice produces water underground, which weakens stability,” said the geologist Flavio Anselmetti From the Institute of Geology at the University of Bern for 20 Minuten magazine.

In the Alps, permafrost usually occurs only above 2,500 meters. For example, the last in the summer, the Alps lost ice mass at an alarming rate, partly due to heat waves, partly due to the winter with little snow before the summer.

As a whole, the melting of the ice in arctic regions and mountains has intensified since the 1990s.

The Euronews channel published a video from Tyrol filmed by mountain rescuers on its No Comment account.

Several large landslides have recently occurred in the Alps. Last month, the Swiss village of Brienz was evacuated due to the risk of a landslide. At that time, however, the reason was not the melting of the permafrost, 20 Minuten says.