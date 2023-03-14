The 15-year-old Austrian girl from Innsbruck who disappeared on August 16 last year and of whom there is no more news may have been kidnapped and found in the hands of a group of Islamists. Today the police of the city of Austrian Tyrol regarding the disappearance of the teenager said that she is probably “connected to a previous Islamization practiced in a rigorous and conservative way”. Investigators speculate that the 15-year-old, about 160 centimeters tall, slim build, red-brown hair, blue contact lenses, married a Muslim man who was unknown to her. For the moment, the whereabouts of the young woman is not clear, the investigations focus on Germany but other countries are not excluded.