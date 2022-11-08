In all World Cup events there is a game that stands out above the rest for the large number of goals scored and the good play displayed by both teams. In the last World Cup we could highlight that famous France 4-3 Argentina, or in 2014 the mythical 7-1 that Germany endorsed Brazil.
One of the most famous matches in the history of the world cups is that match that was played between Austria and Switzerland in the World Cup in which the Swiss were hosts in 1954.
The quarterfinal round arrived in which both countries had to face each other to get through to the semifinals. Switzerland took the three-way lead in just three minutes. In minute 20 they were already winning 0-3. In minute 25 the Austrians closed the gap through Theodor Wagner, and in minute 27 they had already tied the game. Before the break they would score two more, while the Swiss only did it once. The result was already 5-4. As soon as the second half began, Theodor Wagner scored the third goal in his private account and six minutes later Switzerland closed the gap again through Josef Hügi, who also scored a hat-trick. Erich Probst put the Austrians’ last goal on the scoreboard, thus sealing the final result: 7-5.
Austria 7 (Theodor Wagner x3, Robert Körner x2, Ernst Ocwirk and Erich Probst)
Switzerland 5 (Josef Hügi x3 and Robert Ballaman x2).
This was how the goals were distributed in the match with the most goals in the history of the World Cups. A first half with nine goals, that is, an average of one goal every five minutes.
