An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 was recorded at 2:59 am (Italian time) in eastern Austria. According to data from the Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) and the US geological monitoring service USGS, the earthquake had its hypocenter at approximately 10 kilometers depth and its epicenter in the municipality of Schottwien. At the moment there are no reports of damage to people or things.

The earthquake hits an area where earthquakes are very rare, but in the last period – starting at least from January 13th – an unusual series of tremors occurred in Tyrol: the strongest of magnitude 4.0 on January 23rd, felt also in Germany. In the Pillerseetal, a region of East Tyrol, seismographs have recorded over 60 earthquakes since the beginning of January, of which only around twenty were felt by the population.

A seismologist interviewed by local media spoke of a “very unusual” series, characterized by several consecutive tremors of relatively high magnitude: “In theory, the situation could calm down over time, but it is also possible that other earthquakes will occur in the coming weeks”. . The last time a similar series occurred in this area was in 1921, when the earth continued to shake for over five months.