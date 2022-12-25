Two missing in Austria after an avalanche that occurred in the Lech-Zürs ski area. Initially it was feared that at least 10 people were involved. In reality, the budget has been progressively reduced. The search for the missing continues, while 2 people suffered minor injuries, according to Austrian media. One injured was transferred to the hospital in Innsbruck, the other reached a hospital in the area on his own. No problem for 6 other people, quickly identified and identified by rescuers.