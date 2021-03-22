The heavy torrential rains that have plagued eastern Australia for a week forced the evacuation of at least 18,000 people due to the floods and the risk they pose to the lives of citizens. After heavy rains in the early hours of Monday, meteorology experts warned that the situation could worsen and that the downpours will persist at least until Wednesday.

Houses totally flooded by water, parks turned into lakes and cows with their legs sunk in the water. Scenes like this have become a daily occurrence in Australia’s New South Wales state, where heavy torrential rains, which began last week, have wreaked havoc from heavy flooding.

Although they estimated that the downpours would end on Wednesday, meteorologists warned that the rains could worsen after another violent storm registered early Monday. At the moment, the overflowing of rivers and rising water have already forced the evacuation of at least 18,000 people.

The floods are centered on the coast of New South Wales, west of the city of Sydney and are beginning to affect the neighboring state of Queensland as well. In the region hit by the storm, a total of 38 towns were declared in a state of natural disaster as a result of the worst floods the country has seen in more than 60 years.

Thousands evacuated by floods

Of the 18,000 evacuees, 15,000 belong to the north coast of New South Wales. There, 900 millimeters of rain fell in the last six days and 35 towns remain isolated. The other 3,000 people affected come from the west of the city of Sydney, according to the prime minister. from the state of New South Wales, Gladys Berejiklian.

“I don’t know of any time in the history of our state where we have experienced these kinds of extreme weather conditions in such rapid succession of time and in the middle of a pandemic,” Berejiklian told reporters during a public appearance in Sydney.

The tragedy in the area feels doubled, since it was one of the foci of the devastating forest fires in Australia between 2019 and 2020, known as the “Black Summer”, which led to an intense drought. Climate researchers have warned that Australia is expected to be especially prone to extreme weather events due to global warming.

In some parts of western Sydney the rain alert was lowered, but the authorities in charge are still monitoring the situation in suburbs such as Windsor, exposed to the danger of the rising river despite its bridge. The Warragamba Dam, Sydney’s main water supplier, has been at full capacity since last week and began to overflow on Saturday.

Threat of new torrential rains

“We are preparing for a very difficult week,” said the Head of Government of New South Wales, Berejiklian. And it is that experts estimate that the rains and floods could worsen due to the arrival of new storms.

“They are going to be noticed tonight and until tomorrow (…) and its effect is expected to dissipate on Wednesday,” said the expert from the Meteorology Office, Helen Kirkup, to the agency ‘EFE’.

A cow watches as floodwaters rise in the suburb of Windsor, as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, on March 22, 2021. © Loren Elliott / Reuters

In the outskirts of Sydney, in the Hawkesbury Nepean Valley, rivers are expected to reach levels not seen since 1961. Since the start of the storm, many citizens have experienced situations such as that of Larry Powers, a resident of Pitt Town al that the emergency services had to go to rescue this Monday after being trapped on his property.

The rising waters have forced the cutting off of a large part of public transport, the closure of 200 schools and the isolation of many towns, so the Government maintained that it does not rule out asking the Army for help to alleviate the situation.

“We have helicopters ready and other things to support the search and rescue,” said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, during an interview with the radio station ‘2GB’, and assured that the Executive will give financial aid to those affected for this catastrophe.

The damage from the storm has not yet been calculated, but emergency services have already received at least 8,800 calls for help since the crisis began and have assisted hundreds of people. So far, there have been no fatalities or serious injuries from the floods.

With EFE, AFP and Reuters