Serbian Parliament Speaker Ivica Dacic assures that bilateral relations between Serbia and Australia will suffer damage due to the way the authorities in that country are treating tennis player Novak Djokovic. “That deal is shameful and it must be made clear to Australia”, Dacic told the Serbian public television station RTS. In addition, he stressed that the 34-year-old Serbian tennis player traveled to play the Grand Slam after receiving a medical exemption from the Australian organizer of the tournament and thus being able to play without being vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“The case is not special or specific, here it is about the politicization of the matter. Why does someone behave that way? He is the number one tennis player, an international name and a legend, and such behavior is rare, shameful and brazen. “ the Serbian politician insisted, stating that Djokovic is already the “winner” in this matter. In turn, he accused the Australian authorities of not allowing the tennis player to play the tournament to “prevent him from becoming the best tennis player in history.” If he won the Australian Open, where he triumphed nine times, Djokovic would break the record with 21 Grand Slam titles.