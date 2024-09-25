An Australian porn model who has been called the most sexually active woman in the country has revealed the process of choosing candidates for a sex challenge. reports nes.com.au.

Annie Knight, 26, became famous for sleeping with 365 men in 2023. In early 2024, she decided to break her personal record and sleep with 600 men. On September 5, during an interview, she said that she had already passed the 400-partner mark. Knight uses dating apps and meets people in real life to find men.

However, to make sure she achieves her goal, Knight started accepting requests for sex from her social media followers. According to her, there were a lot of people who wanted to, and she herself doesn’t know why she didn’t do it earlier. The conditions for the request are as follows: the person must be willing to be filmed, they must have negative tests for sexually transmitted diseases, and they must send their photos. Knight admitted that she is very picky, and although she sometimes lowers the bar, there is a certain standard that her potential partners must meet.

To sleep with 200 more men, Knight would have to have sex multiple times a day. However, the OnlyFans star said there are days when she doesn’t do it. “Some days I’ll sleep with five people, and then the next few days I’ll sleep with no one. I get tired. It’s exhausting, and I need a break,” she said.

Knight previously shared how she set up a group date, inviting six men who didn’t know each other.