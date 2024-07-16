OnlyFans model Emily Webb, who has declared herself Australia’s sexiest homeless person, has posted a photo of herself in a revealing outfit. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram page (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation).

The model was photographed while relaxing by the pool. She put on a white bikini, which included a top with triangle cups and a micro thong with ties on the hips. In one of the shots, the girl turned her back to the camera, showing off her bare buttocks.

The blogger also let her sleekly styled hair down, parting it in the middle. At the same time, she put on gold jewelry and applied makeup with black eyeliner and cherry lipstick.

In June, it was reported that Emily Webb was left without a rental apartment due to the housing crisis in the country. Despite the fact that the girl could have rented a new house, she decided not to spend a thousand Australian dollars (about 58 thousand rubles) on rent and to find another way out. So, the model began to meet men on the Internet and spend the night with them.