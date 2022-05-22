Home page politics

Split

Anthony Albanese (l) shakes hands with David Hurley during a ceremony at Government House. © Lukas Coch/AAP/dpa

Just two days after the elections, Australia’s new prime minister will be sworn in in Canberra. However, it is still unclear whether Anthony Albanese will rule with an absolute majority.

CANBERRA – Australian election winner Anthony Albanese has been sworn in as the country’s 31st Prime Minister. Just two days after the vote, the 59-year-old Labor chief took his oath of office before Governor General David Hurley.

Several ministers of the new cabinet were sworn in with him in Canberra, including the new Secretary of State, Penny Wong. However, the counting of the votes is still ongoing and it is still unclear whether Albanese will be able to govern with an absolute majority or whether it will be dependent on the votes of other parties.

The swearing-in took place so quickly because Albanese and Wong want to attend a summit with US President Joe Biden and the heads of government from Japan and India on Tuesday in Tokyo. At the so-called Quad Summit, the focus should be on striving for a free and open Indo-Pacific. The states are trying not to let China’s influence in the region continue to grow.

Around 17 million eligible voters were called on Saturday to vote for all 151 seats in the lower house and half of the 78 seats in the Senate. The right-wing conservative coalition led by former Prime Minister Scott Morrison suffered heavy losses. After years of repeated environmental disasters, it was criticized primarily for its climate policy. dpa