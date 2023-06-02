An Australian federal court judge ruled Thursday June 1 that Ben Roberts-Smith, Australia’s most decorated living war veteran, committed various war crimes, including the murder of prisoners during the Afghan war. Roberts-Smith had sued several newspapers for defamation when they exposed these crimes in 2018, but he lost the case on Thursday.

Ben Roberts-Smith was considered a national hero after his six missions in Afghanistan between 2006 and 2012, but this Thursday, June 1, the Australian justice system classified him as a war criminal.

Federal Court Judge Anthony Besanko ruled that articles published by three local newspapers alleging war crimes committed by Roberts-Smith, and which the ex-serviceman had sued for defamation, were “substantially true.”

According to the judge, Roberts-Smith “broke the moral and legal rules of military engagement” and dishonored Australia with his conduct.

Ben Roberts-Smith was a corporal in the Special Air Service Regiment (SAS). He had received the Gallantry Medal for his service in the Afghan War, as well as the Victoria Cross, the highest military honor in the British Army and Commonwealth. He also met several times with the now-deceased Queen Elizabeth II.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II greets Ben Roberts-Smith, recently awarded Australia’s Victoria Cross, during an audience at Buckingham Palace in London on November 15, 2011. © REUTERS/Anthony Devlin

In 2018, three Australian newspapers, the ‘Sydney Morning Herald’, ‘The Age’ and ‘Canberra Times’ pointed out that Roberts-Smith had been the author of several murders that occurred between 2009 and 2012 in Afghanistan. In addition, they accused him of harassing and threatening his colleagues and domestic violence.

Roberts-Smith had denied committing these crimes and his lawyers had denounced a “venomous campaign against him” by members of the Australian Special Air Service Regiment.

In response, the former military man and now an executive of a media company had filed lawsuits against three media outlets and three journalists, considering that the articles damaged his reputation.

But this Thursday, the judge ruled in favor of the media.

“In light of my conclusions, each proceeding must be dismissed,” the judge concluded.

lurid war crimes

The court found that most of the accusations described by the media were true.

Thus, in 2009, Roberts-Smith was responsible for the death of two prisoners in the Afghan province of Uruzgan. First, he used a machine gun to shoot a prisoner with a prosthetic leg in the back and stored the man’s prosthesis as a beer drinking vessel. Later, he ordered a rookie soldier to kill another, older man as part of his initiation process.

In addition, it was concluded that, in 2012, Roberts-Smith killed an unarmed farmer by pushing him in handcuffs off the top of a cliff in the Afghan village of Darwan. Later, he asked a soldier under his command to shoot the farmer dead.

Allegations that the former soldier, who is 2.02 meters tall, intimidated soldiers and fellow soldiers and assaulted Afghan civilians, were also found to be true.

But according to the judge, several murder charges were not proven according to the criteria of probability of a civil court. In addition, the allegations of domestic violence could not be proven either.

However, considering the seriousness of the crimes that were proven, the judge considered that the unproven accusations would not have further damaged the veteran’s reputation, so he did not conclude against possible defamation.

Historic sentence in favor of press freedom

The sentence was hailed as a major victory for press freedom. Indeed, Australian libel law is notorious for favoring plaintiffs, but this case teaches that they, too, can lose libel cases in Australia.

The trial lasted 110 days and is estimated to have cost more than A$25 million (US$16 million) in legal fees.

Ben Roberts-Smith could appeal the decision. His lawyer Arthur Moses requested 42 days to study the possibility of filing an appeal before the Plenary of the Federal Court.

Nick McKenzie, one of the reporters accused by Roberts-Smith, praised the SAS veterans who testified against his former colleague.

“Today is a day of justice. It is a day of justice for those brave SAS men who stood up and spoke the truth about who Ben Roberts-Smith is – a war criminal, a thug and a liar,” McKenzie said as he walked out. of the court.

“Australia should be proud of those SAS men. They are the majority in the SAS and they stood up for what was right and have been vindicated,” he added.

Australian journalist Chris Masters gestures as he and journalist Nick McKenzie address the media outside the Federal Court in Sydney on June 1, 2023. © Mark Baker, Associated Press

Billionaire Kerry Stokes, chief executive of Seven West Media, where Roberts-Smith works, reacted to the court’s decision in a statement.

“The sentence does not match the man I know… I know this will be especially hard on Ben, who has always maintained his innocence,” Stokes said.

Accusations against the SAS

Following the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, more than 26,000 Australian soldiers were sent to Afghanistan. They fought alongside US forces against the Taliban and various Islamist groups and left the country in 2013.

In recent years, members of the SAS have been accused of brutal behavior and murder of prisoners in Afghanistan. Roberts-Smith is one of those investigated by the Australian Federal Police for alleged war crimes in this country.

According to the president of the Australian Association of the Special Air Service, Martin Hamilton-Smith, Thursday’s sentencing marks a “very disappointing day” for the elite regiment.

“The only way to get to the truth about this matter is to bring it before a criminal court where both sides of the story can be told and the facts established beyond a reasonable doubt,” Hamilton-Smith said.

With AP, EFE and local media